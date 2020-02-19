Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.