Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $492.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

