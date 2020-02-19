Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.94-6.08 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. 692,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,823. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

