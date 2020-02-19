Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00027832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00743953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

