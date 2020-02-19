LINA One Day Volume Hits $139,318.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, LINA has traded down 10% against the dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $139,318.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,669,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

