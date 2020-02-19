Lincoln National Corp Acquires 355 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $1,523.68. 720,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

