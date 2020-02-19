Lincoln National Corp Acquires 493 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The firm has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $343.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day moving average of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

