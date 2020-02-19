Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,311 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $44,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,594. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

