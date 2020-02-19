Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 499,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.81. 13,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.19. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $108.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

