Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.15% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

