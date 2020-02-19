Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 157,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

