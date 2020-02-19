Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,467 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. 294,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

