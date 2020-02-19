Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,630 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 30,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

