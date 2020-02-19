Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,742 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after acquiring an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,985,000 after buying an additional 42,564 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

D stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.