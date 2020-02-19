Lincoln National Corp Buys 851 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $204.74. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $203.19.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

