Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.34. 88,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,254. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.