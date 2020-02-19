Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 17,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,969. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

