Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. 3,833,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

