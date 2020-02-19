Lincoln National Corp Has $1.63 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.70. 17,112,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,790,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $297.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.