Lincoln National Corp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FREL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.