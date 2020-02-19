Lincoln National Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 212,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,881. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

