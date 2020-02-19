Lincoln National Corp Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 232,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,730 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period.

BSCM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

