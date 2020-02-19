Lincoln National Corp Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

TIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $119.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

