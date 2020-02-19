Lincoln National Corp Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,913 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,282,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,892,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

