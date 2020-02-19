Lincoln National Corp Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. 374,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349,227. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

