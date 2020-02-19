Lincoln National Corp Has $3.37 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,656,000.

IJJ traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $170.75. 3,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,528. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.49 and a one year high of $173.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

