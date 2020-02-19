Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 10,923,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,089,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

