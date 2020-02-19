Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.17% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

