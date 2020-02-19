Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

