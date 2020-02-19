Lincoln National Corp Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 4.13% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,062,000.

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

