Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,114 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day moving average of $167.50. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.