Lincoln National Corp Purchases 12,147 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 394,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,642,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

