Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,827 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,634. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

