Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. 17,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,676. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

