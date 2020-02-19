Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.87. 388,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,339. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.34.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,716 shares of company stock worth $83,973,360. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.