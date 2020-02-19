Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.06. 56,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,802. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

