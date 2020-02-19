Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.04. 4,251,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.