Lincoln National Corp Sells 18,540 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,546,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 120,188 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,596,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,326. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

