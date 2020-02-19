Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,075,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,662,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4,247.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. 23,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,981. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.