LiteDoge Reaches Market Cap of $217,598.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $217,598.00 and $75.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 111.4% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

