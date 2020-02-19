Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Littelfuse worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,129. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.89. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,629 shares of company stock worth $13,836,345. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.