LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after acquiring an additional 311,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 684.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. ValuEngine raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

