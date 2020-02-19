Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0225 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $418,625.00 and $147,892.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00321799 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012633 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000444 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,611,009 coins and its circulating supply is 18,610,997 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

