LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $259,968.00 and $478.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040992 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00455422 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010369 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012463 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001766 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

