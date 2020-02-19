LockTrip Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $19,197.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

