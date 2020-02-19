Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.11 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 237.42% from the company’s previous close.

LMRMF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.94. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

