Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,711 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 654,816 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -422.88 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

