Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LOW opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

