LRM Coin Market Cap Tops $979.00 (LRM)

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $979.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.03145813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00232080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.