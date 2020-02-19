Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

LK opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

